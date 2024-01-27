LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

Tigers Fall In Regular Season Finale to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU swimming and diving team closed out the regular season dual meet schedule Saturday against Tennessee inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center falling in the men’s dual meet and the women’s dual meet.

The Tiger men fell 104-196, while the women lost to the Lady Vols by a score of 94-204.

Griffin Curtis got the Tigers the first event win in the 100-yard backstroke by finishing first with a time of 47.72. Senior team captain Mitch Mason was able to pick up two individual wins in both the 100–yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke events with respective times of 53.20 and 1:58.65.

LSU also picked up wins in the diving well from Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, who swept the springboard events. On one-meter, she finished first with a score of 302.48, while on three-meter, claimed first with a score of 327.28.

The Tigers return to action when they travel to Auburn to compete in the 2024 SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. Some team members will compete in a First Chance Meet at the same facility from Feb. 9 through Feb. 10.

