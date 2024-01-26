Track & Field Closed Out Day One of Razorback Invitational on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field wrapped up day one of the Razorback Invitational, hosted by Arkansas on Friday at the Tyson Randal Track Center.

Final Results

The day ended with Kuda Chadenga in high jump to open up his LSU career. The Zimbabwean leaped to a height of 2.12 meters (6’ 11.5″), which ranks ninth on the LSU performance list. Chadenga will be looking to improve his PR of 2.26 meters (7′ 5″), which he set last season while at South Plains.

Junior Sophie Martin ran a personal-best time of 9:51.90 in the 3000 meter to take second place, which her time ranks 10th on the LSU performance list. She improved on her previous best of 10:04.93 that she set last season at the LSU Twilight.

Luke Witte took second in the men’s weight throw a week after taking first with a new personal best at the Corky Classic. Witte finished the day with a distance of 21.63 meters (70’ 11.75”) on his second throw.

Additional Personal Bests

Leah Acosta threw a PR of 47’ 5” in the weight throw.

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 45’ 3.75” in the weight throw.

Rob Buisson ran a PR of 8:38.35 in the 3000m.

Tyler Stevens ran a PR of 8:43.58 in the 3000m.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PR of 23.83 in the 200m.

Taylor Fingers jumped a PR of 19′ 3.5″ in long jump.

Praise Djoma jumped a PR of 17′ 0.75″ on long jump.

Myles Thomas ran a PR of 21.26 in the 200m.

Louis Rudge ran a PR of 22.21 in the 200m.

Dillon Bedell-Bass ran a PR of 21.44 in the 200m.

Sean Burrell ran a PR of 21.44 in the 200m.

Isaac Onuoha jumped a PR of 6’ 9.5″ in high jump.

Up Next

LSU is set to finish out the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. tomorrow.

