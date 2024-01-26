Men's Tennis Opens ITA Kickoff Weekend Against Louisville

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (2-0) will be heading to Columbia, South Carolina to compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Columbia Regional. The Tigers will start off their weekend against the Louisville Cardinals at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 27.

Following Saturday’s match, the Tigers will face either South Carolina at 9 a.m. CT or Clemson at 12 p.m. CT.

Louisville (Jan. 27)

ITA Kickoff Weekend

The 15th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend consists of several teams spread out over various facilities across the country.

Notes on Louisville

The Cardinals have competed in three dual matches in the 2024 season. Louisville is currently undefeated at 3-0. Louisville currently has two ranked players, Etienne Donnet ranked No. 16 and Will Mayew ranked No. 56.

Last Time Out

The Tigers opened their season this past Wednesday on January 24. They faced University of Louisiana-Lafayette and University of New Orleans. The Tigers concluded the match day with two sweeps going 7-0 in both matches.

