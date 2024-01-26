LSU Set To Compete vs. Tennessee in Final Regular Season Dual Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team returns to action Saturday, as they head to Knoxville to take on Tennessee for the final dual meet of the season, which begins at 11 a.m. CT.

The men’s team has established talent like school record holder Mitch Mason in the pool but has seen freshmen and newcomers develop. Swimmers like Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Jere Hribar have quickly made a name for themselves. The trio possesses top-10 LSU times in four events, mainly in the sprint freestyle or distance events.

Hribar raced to two impressive times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and sits behind U.S. Olympian Brooks Curry alone in the LSU record book at No. 2.

Freshman Silas Beth, who joined the team during the Spring 2024 semester, competed in his first competitive collegiate event vs. Texas A&M. Beth finished the meet with a win in the 1000-free. He clocked a time of 8:56.50, which broke the LSU school record previously held by Craig Hamilton.

Newcomer Jacob Pishko, who transferred in this season, dominated the distance events at the Tiger’s midseason meet in the Art Adamson Invitational. He concluded the meet by winning the 500-yard freestyle with the second-best time (4:19.65) in LSU history. He also placed second in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:05.86, which ranks third in LSU history.

In the diving well, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, the 2023 SEC champion and national runner-up on platform has continued to show out. She holds the top score in the SEC in both the one-meter springboard and platform diving events with the No. 2 score on three-meter in the conference.

Maggie Buckley and Helle Tuxen also have scores that rank in the top 6 of the SEC, both coming on the springboard events.

On the men’s side, Carson Paul ranks first in the SEC on three-meter and platform with respective scores of 421.95 and 414.55.

Live stats can be viewed on the MeetMobile app and live updates for the diving competition can be found on divemeets.com.