2024 LSU Baseball Media Day Press Conference
LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson address the media on Friday during the 2024 Media Day press conference from the Champions Club at Alex Box Stadium. Following coach Johnson, Gage Jump, Tommy White, Josh Pearson, Jared Jones, Michael Braswell III and Gavin Guidry are scheduled to appear at the podium.
LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson address the media on Friday during the 2024 Media Day press conference from the Champions Club at Alex Box Stadium. Following coach Johnson, Gage Jump, Tommy White, Josh Pearson, Jared Jones, Michael Braswell III and Gavin Guidry are scheduled to appear at the podium.