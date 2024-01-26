LSU Gold
Baseball

2024 LSU Baseball Media Day Press Conference

LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson address the media on Friday during the 2024 Media Day press conference from the Champions Club at Alex Box Stadium. Following coach Johnson, Gage Jump, Tommy White, Josh Pearson, Jared Jones, Michael Braswell III and Gavin Guidry are scheduled to appear at the podium.

Related Stories

Tigers Begin Preseason Practice as 2024 Opening Day Approaches

LSU is ranked No. 4 in the D1 Baseball 2024 Preseason Top 25 poll. The Tigers will hold 18 practice sessions over the next 21 days in preparation for their February 16 season opener vs. VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Baseball Scrimmages Open To Fans This Weekend at 'The Box'

LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this weekend at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2024 Baseball Individual-Game Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, January 31

LSU Baseball 2024 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 31. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.