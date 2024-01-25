Track & Field on the Road for Razorback Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the second time in 2024 as they head to the Razorback Invitational hosted at Arkansas’s Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Ark. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on SEC Network+ both days.

LSU will have 47 student-athletes (25 men, 22 women) competing this weekend at the Razorback Invitational. The first day of the meet (Friday) is set to start at 3:20 p.m. CT with the SEC Network+ stream set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday’s events will kickoff at 10:15 a.m. for the Tigers with the SEC Network+ stream set to start at noon.

Numerous Tigers are listed to make their LSU debuts this weekend. The four set to make their debuts are Kuda Chadenga (high jump, Jahiem Stern (60-meter hurdles), Salim Epps (4×400), and Praise Djoma (long jump and triple jump).

A week after setting a collegiate record and earning USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, Michaela Rose is set to compete in the women’s one mile to try and improve on her personal-best time of 4:49.20 which she set the first week of the season. Rose is also set to compete in the 4×400-meter relay again after helping the LSU A team to a top-10 time in the nation of 3:32.96 last week out.

The nation’s 60-meter hurdle leader, Alia Armstrong, is back out for another weekend hurdling and running the 60-meter flat. Armstrong currently holds season best times of 7.92@ and 7.42@ through two weeks of competition.

Four LSU alumni will also be appearing this weekend along with the team. Vernon Norwood is set to run the 200 meter, Lolo Jones is set to go in the 60-meter hurdle open, and Aleia Hobbs and Mikiah Brisco are set to compete in the 60-meter open.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the Razorback Invitational will be Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Kentucky, USC, and others.

