Silas Beth Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – Silas Beth, a freshman from Hamburg, Germany, was recognized Tuesday for his performance in his first collegiate meet versus Texas A&M Saturday.

Beth joined the Tigers in the Spring semester and competed for the first time against Texas A&M. He raced in two individual events and swam in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In his first event, Beth touched the wall first in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 8:56.50, which broke the LSU school and LSU Natatorium pool records. In addition to the 1000-free, he competed in the 500-yard freestyle and claimed 2nd place with a time of 4:21.56.

The time was good enough for an NCAA B-cut and ranks No. 6 all-time in the LSU records.

Beth and the Tigers return to action Saturday when LSU travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in its final dual meet of the season. The competition is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT.