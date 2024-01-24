BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2024 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 31.

Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.

Also on sale will be individual-game parking passes, which are available in the nearby Golf Course and Tennis Complex lots.

Loge Boxes, which are reserved 4-to-6 person table tops located on the concourse, will return for the 2024 season.

Loge Boxes include a parking pass along with the option to purchase food from a catered menu (weekend games only). Find information about purchasing loge boxes here: 2024 LSU Baseball Loge Table Seating Request Form

Group tickets for groups of 15 or more may be requested by filling out this form: 2024 LSU Baseball Group Ticket Request Form. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate for non-SEC games.