LSU To Face Texas A&M Saturday at Noon; Seniors To Be Honored

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team returns to action as a tandem Saturday, welcoming Texas A&M to the LSU Natatorium for the penultimate dual meet of the season, which begins at noon CT. The start time was pushed back from its previously scheduled 10 a.m. start.

12 athletes are set to compete in their final meet inside the home confines of LSU Natatorium. Brooke Boling, a current team manager who competed for the Tigers will also be honored for the work she has done. Senior Day festivities are scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. CT with the meet following closely after.

The men’s team has established talent like school record holder Mitch Mason in the pool but has seen freshmen and newcomers develop. Swimmers like Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Jere Hribar have quickly made a name for themselves. The trio possesses top-10 LSU times in four events, mainly in the sprint freestyle or distance events.

Hribar raced to two impressive times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and sits behind U.S. Olympian Brooks Curry alone in the LSU record book at No. 2.

Newcomer Jacob Pishko, who transferred in this season, dominated the distance events at the Tiger’s midseason meet in the Art Adamson Invitational. He concluded the meet by winning the 500-yard freestyle with the second-best time (4:19.65) in LSU history. He also placed second in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:05.86, which ranks third in LSU history.

In the diving well, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, the 2023 SEC champion and national runner-up on platform has continued to show out. She holds the top score in the SEC in both the one-meter springboard and platform diving events with the No. 2 score on three-meter in the conference.

Maggie Buckley and Helle Tuxen also have scores that rank in the top 6 of the SEC, both coming on the springboard events.

On the men’s side, Carson Paul ranks first in the SEC on three-meter and platform with respective scores of 421.95 and 414.55.

Live stats can be viewed on the MeetMobile app and live updates for the diving competition can be found on divemeets.com. For the fans coming to watch the meet, the first 50 can grab 50 honey butter chicken biscuits and the first 100 will have a t-shirt available to take.

Here is the list of athletes being recognized on senior day:

Hannah Bellina

Tatum Detwiler

Maddie Howell

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Mitch Mason

Katarina Milutinovich

Reagan Osborne

Joel Thompson

Sarah Grace Thompson

Nick Toepfer

Allison Tomsuden

Helle Tuxen

Brooke Boling – Team Manager