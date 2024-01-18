LSU Track & Field Visiting Lubbock for Texas Tech’s Corky Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the first time in 2024 as they head to the Corky Classic hosted at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+ both days.

LSU will have 34 student-athletes (18 men, 16 women) competing this weekend at the Corky Classic. The first day of the meet (Friday) is set to start at 5:00 p.m. CT, and will feature only field events throughout the duration of the night. Saturday’s events will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. for the Tigers with the women’s 200-meter B section. Friday’s ESPN+ stream will start at 5:00 p.m., while Saturday’s will start at 10:00 a.m.

Numerous Tigers are listed to make their season debuts this weekend. The 10 entered for the Corky Classic are Luke Witte, Da’Marcus Fleming, Garriel White, Shan’ia Bellamy, Sean Burrell, Louis Rudge, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Godson Oghenebrume, Brianna Lyston, and Shakeem McKay.

Oghenebrume is set to make his first appearance of the season after DNS’ing at last weekend’s LSU Purple Tiger in the 60 meter. This week the Bowerman Watch List member is set to go in the 200-meter dash where he holds an indoor PR of 21.12 seconds and an outdoor/overall PR of 20.72 seconds from last season’s SEC Outdoor Championships.

A huge name to watch this week, and every other week, will be another Bowerman Watch List member in Alia Armstrong. The New Orleans native is set to make her season 60-meter debut on Saturday where she sits third all-time in LSU performance-list history with 7.11. The two Tigers that sit in front of her before she can set the LSU record are Aleia Hobbs (7.07, ‘18) and Mikiah Brisco (7.10aa, ‘18). Armstrong is also set to appear in the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday, where she coasted to a time of 8.05 seconds last week which ranks third in the nation.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the Corky Classic will be Miami (FL), Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, UCF, Kentucky, Texas Tech, TCU and Ohio State.

Last Weekend Out

Armstrong, kicked off her indoor campaign strong last Friday at the LSU Purple Tiger as she opened the 60mh semifinals with a time of 8.10 seconds, leading the field heading into the final later on. In the final the New Orleans native followed it up with a nation-leading time of 8.05 seconds to take gold. The time of 8.05 is .16 seconds faster than her previous best season opener of 8.21 in 2022.

The Tigers got a tremendous introduction to one of their newest additions to the team in Myles Thomas. The sophomore stormed out to a time of 6.65 seconds in the semifinals, which tied for eight in LSU performance-list history. He went on to follow that time up with 6.61 in the final, which ranks fourth in LSU PL history and in the nation. After his first meet Thomas is now .10 away from the LSU record, held by Olympic sprinter Richard “Torpedo” Thompson.

LSU alum Aleia Hobbs picked up right where she left off last indoor season. Hobbs stormed out to what was the world-leading time of 7.12 seconds in the 60-meter semifinals, and then quickly followed it up in the final with a new world lead of 7.11. Last year she ended the American record holder with a time of 6.94 seconds to win the USATF indoor title. She will undoubtedly be looking to improve that record by setting the world record this season.

In the men’s hurdles was Netherlands own Matthew Sophia putting on a show for the home crowd. Sophia took fifth in the semifinals and second in heat one after crossing the line with a time of 8.18 seconds. In the final, Sophia let out a roar as he crossed the finish line with a time of 7.77 seconds to take gold. His time of 7.77 seconds ranks fifth in the nation after today’s meets.

