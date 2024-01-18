BATON ROUGE – LSU has filled out its defensive coaching staff with the return of Corey Raymond along with the addition of Kevin Peoples and Jake Olsen, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday.

Raymond rejoins the Tigers after spending the past two seasons at Florida, while Peoples and Olsen come to LSU after two years at Missouri. Raymond will serve as the secondary coach, Peoples will coach the edge rushers and Olsen the safeties.

All three coaches have strong Louisiana ties with Raymond spending 13 years of his coaching career at LSU, Peoples coaching at both Tulane and Northwestern State and Olsen spending time with Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.

The State of Football Corey Raymond is returning to LSU and will serve as the secondary coach pic.twitter.com/8NTHEIw3MF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

During his previous coaching stint at LSU from 2012-2021, Raymond coached seven players who earned first-team All-America honors along with four first round NFL Draft picks. He had another five players selected in the second round of the NFL Draft and also coached the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit.

Raymond is a former standout defensive back for the Tigers and later went on play six seasons in the NFL.

“Corey’s passion for LSU and the desire for our program to have the best defensive back unit in the country really stood out,” Kelly said. “Corey’s tremendous knowledge and experience, along with his recruiting success, make him a great addition to a strong defensive staff.

Kevin Peoples, a 30-year coaching veteran, spent the past two seasons at Missouri with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Peoples helped Mizzou to an 11-win season and a No. 9 final ranking in 2023. Missouri capped the 2023 season with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, holding the Buckeyes without a touchdown for the first time since 2016.

Peoples’ defensive line featured a first-team All-SEC selection in each of the last two seasons. Missouri also had a defensive end rank among the SEC leaders in sacks in both 2022 and 2023.

The Path to the Boot Kevin Peoples has joined the staff to coach edge rushers pic.twitter.com/SZXeu9htKm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

“Kevin develops his players physically, technically, as young men and student-athletes as well any coach in the profession,” Kelly said. “I’m excited to pair him with Bo Davis on our defensive line giving LSU a pair of elite coaches on our defensive front.”

Olsen, who returns to LSU after working with the Tiger linebackers in 2021, was part of the Missouri staff that helped the Tigers to their most successful season in a decade in 2023. At Missouri, Olsen coached the linebackers. Olsen’s coaching career includes stops at Nicholls State (2014), Louisiana-Monroe (2015-16), and Northwestern State (2017-20).

The Path to the Boot Jake Olsen returns to LSU to coach safeties pic.twitter.com/EMlYp4HYF0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

“We are thrilled to welcome Jake back to Baton Rouge,” Kelly said. “He’s a young and hungry coach with an elite defensive mind that will bring great continuity to our defensive staff. Jake has spent the last three years working with Coach Baker and has extensive experience in the state of Louisiana. I have no doubt Jake will bring a great sense of pride and understanding to what it means to work for LSU.”

The hiring of Raymond, Peoples and Olsen is contingent on a satisfactory background check and approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.