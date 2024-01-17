No. 10 LSU Facing Alabama On The Road Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 10 LSU (16-2, 3-1) will be back on the road in Alabama on Thursday to take on the Crimson Tide (15-4, 2-2) inside Coleman Coliseum at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

The game will air with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty on the SEC Network. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will be back on the floor for the first time since dropping their first conference game of the year Sunday at Auburn. Auburn’s defense made it difficult for LSU offensively and secured key rebounds down the stretch to make it difficult for LSU to even the score. The Tigers also missed over 10 layups and nine free throws. LSU was held to a season-low 62 points, and it was the first time since November 25 against Virginia Tech that the Tigers did not score at least 80 points. Auburn had its largest crowd ever in Neville arena; every one of LSU’s true road games has either set a program or arena record or been a sellout.

“That’s good for women’s basketball,” Coach Kim Mulkey said of the road crowds, “even in a moment when you’re down and frustrated after a loss. That grows the game and yet with that, on the court comes everybody’s best shot.

“We’ve got to do better in transition defense, transition offense, the shot clock’s running down we’ve got to communicate better on defense. They made plays down the stretch to win the ball game. You missed nine free throws, and you missed 12 layups. If you get a third of either one of those, you might have won the game.”

The loss snapped LSU’s 16 game win streak which was the longest in the nation. Following Thursday’s game at Alabama, LSU will return to the PMAC to host Arkansas on Sunday as the Tigers get ready to face two teams who rank in the top three in the SEC when it comes to three-point attempts.

LSU’s offense still has averaged 92.0 points per game with ranks No. 2 in the nation. All five of LSU’s starters averaged in double figures, including three players scoring over 15 points per game, and the Tigers have proven to be one of the most prolific offenses in the country as they look to get back on track in Tuscaloosa. Angel Reese and Annesah Morrow both rank in the top-16 in the country with 11 and nine double-doubles this season, respectively.

Against Alabama, LSU will face a team coming off a home loss against Arkansas. In their recent loss to the Razorbacks, the Crimson Tide got outrebounded by 27. LSU ranks No. 3 in the country with a +15.3 rebound margin, hauling in 46.2 rebounds per game. At Auburn, LSU had a slight rebounding edge, but aside from Reese (11 rebounds) and Morrow (15 rebounds) the rest of the team only came down with 10 rebounds combined.

Alabama averages just over 21 three-point attempts per game for a total of 404 this season which ranks third in the SEC. The Crimson Tide make 35.4 of its attempts from long range which also ranks third in the conference. Aaliyah Nye takes over a quarter of Alabama’s three-point attempts, converting them at 43.8-percent as a dangerous weapon beyond the arc. She averaged 13 points per game.

The leading scorer for Alabama is Sarah Ashlee Barker, scoring 16.4 points per game and Jessica Timmons, who scored 11.6 points per game is Alabama’s third player to score in double figures.

Kristy Curry is in her 11th season as the Alabama head coach. Curry and Coach Mulkey previously served as assistants together for three seasons at Louisiana Tech from 1996-99. In Coach Mulkey’s first two seasons at LSU, the Tigers have won both matchups that includes last season’s 89-51 win at Alabama. LSU and Alabama will play each other once more this season on February 11 in Baton Rouge.