BATON ROUGE – LSU fell three spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 10 after holding the No. 7 spot for nine weeks.

LSU dropped its game on Sunday at Auburn for its second loss of the season, snapping a 16-game win streak. The Tigers remained inside the Top-10 for the 23rd consecutive poll. LSU is back on the road at Alabama on Thursday before returning home to host Arkansas in the PMAC on Sunday.