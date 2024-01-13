No. 7 LSU On The Road Sunday At Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 7 LSU (16-1, 3-0) will be at Auburn (11-5, 0-3) on Sunday to wrap up the second week of conference play in Neville Arena at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will be on the ESPN broadcast while Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. This will be LSU’s first of two games in the state of Alabama over the next week as the Tigers are set to go back to the state to play the Crimson Tide on Thursday.

The Tigers own the nation’s longest win-streak, currently at 16 games. For the first time ever, LSU has scored over 80 points in each of its first three conference games. The Tigers lead the country scoring 93.8 points per game. All five of LSU’s starters average in double-figures.

Over the past two games, all five of LSU’s starters have scored in double figures both games. Through three SEC games LSU has had four players score 20+ at least once. Flau’Jae Johnson (13.4 ppg) has scored in double figures in seven straight games. Mikaylah Williams (16.9 ppg) has gone into double figures in eight of her last nine games. Aneesah Morrow (18.6 ppg) has 16 straight games scoring in double figures.

Angel Reese leads the way at 20.7 points per game along with 13.3 rebounds per game. Sunday will be her 50th game in a LSU uniform. Reese has scored in double-figures in all 49 of her games with the Tigers and she will look to on Sunday be the first Tiger since Seimone Augustus to score at least 10 points in 50 consecutive games; Augustus did so in 97 straight games. In Thursday’s game, Reese had 20 points, 18 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

LSU is looking to improve on the defensive end as the starting group gets more time on the court together. Sunday will be LSU’s ninth game with the group of Hailey Van Lith (11.9 ppg), Johnson, Williams, Morrow and Reese all on the floor together.

Auburn is looking for its first win in SEC play, having dropped its first three against Tennessee, at Texas A&M and at Ole Miss. Against common opponents, LSU beat Ole Miss on the road by 11 and Texas A&M by 17.

Honesty Scott Grayson leads the Tigers with 15.5 points as Auburn’s only player to average in double figures. Taylen Scott is Auburns only player to average above five rebounds per game. The Tigers have 10 players who see the court at least 10 minutes a game.