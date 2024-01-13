Basketball Falls on the Road to Auburn, 93-78

AUBURN, Alabama – The LSU Tigers fought back and cut a 28-point deficit to single digits before falling to No. 16 Auburn, 93-78, Saturday evening at Neville Arena.

LSU came out good at the beginning of the first half, taking an 12-8 lead in the first five minutes as the two teams both made points seem easy. Jalen Cook would have seven points during that opening spurt by the Tigers.

But Auburn then went on the first of two big runs in the opening 20 minutes that gave them the lead back at 13-12 and eventually 18-12 before LSU would score again.

LSU found its turnover issues cropping up with the tight Auburn defense and in the half that resulted in a 14-5 advantage for the Auburn Tigers in points off turnovers.

Auburn’s margin swung as the home Tigers closed the half on a 19-4 run over the final 6:23. Much of that cam at the foul line as Auburn failed to make a field goal for over five minutes. Unfortunately, LSU went six minutes on their own without a field goal and almost five minutes without any points.

Down 28 points with 11:37 to play in the game, the Tigers went on a 12-0, paced by three Tyrell Ward three-pointers to cut the margin from 73-45 to 73-57 with 7:48 to play in the game.

Auburn continued to miss shots and the LSU defense set up the LSU offense with Jordan Wright and Tae Hannibal setting things up to push the run to 21-2 and the Auburn lead to nine at 75-66.

It was a three-point play by Hannibal with 2:12 to play that cut the Auburn lead to eight, 81-73, but LSU could get no closer in the final two minutes.

Wright and Hannibal each scored 18 which featured both players going 7-of-7 at the line. Wright had seven rebounds. Will Baker had a double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds (5 offensive) for the Tigers and Ward, who ended up with four treys, finished with 12 points.

Chad Baker-Mazara had 19 points to lead Auburn, while Johni Broome scored 18. Aden Holloway led Auburn with 13 and Tre Donaldson had 10. Auburn finished the night forcing 17 turnovers and posted a 26-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

LSU started the game making 9-of-12 field goal attempts but was just 2-of-15 the rest of the way to finish the half 12-of-27 (44.4%). Auburn was 14-of-28 overall from the field in the opening half and 7-of-14 from distance. But Auburn shot 19 free throws in the first half, making 16. LSU was 6-of-11.

LSU finished the game at 42.4 percent (25-of-59) with 9-of-23 from distance (39.1%). LSU made 19-of-25 from the free throw line for 76 percent.

Auburn finished the game 28-of-61 overall (45.9%), 10-of-25 from distance (40 percent) and a very good 27-of-31 at the free throw line (87.1%).

The teams were about even in points in the paint at 32-30, in favor of Auburn

LSU returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 17, as they host Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

LSU Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Matt McMahon