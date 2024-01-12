January 2024 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the January 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Kylie Coen

Freshman, Sport Administration, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Kylie is a determined and charismatic student-athlete who works hard in everything she does. In her first semester, she has earned a spot on the Dean’s List and is already setting goals to be successful next semester. I’m excited to continue working with Kylie to see the great things she does in the future!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Cameron Johnson

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Cam has done a fantastic job adjusting to LSU and the rigor of the collegiate level. In his very first semester, he excelled academically, consistently utilized all the resources to be successful, and was great about advocating for himself. We can’t wait to see all that he will accomplish as a Tiger.

Nominated by: Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist

Konnor McClain

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Since arriving at LSU, Konnor has worked hard in and out of the classroom to already make an impact her first semester. Her ability to successfully manage the challenges of being a full-time student and a student-athlete reflects her high level of intelligence, dedication, and time-management skills. Looking forward to seeing the continued success that Konnor has over the years here at LSU.

Nominated by: Carli Faulkner, Manager of Student Learning

Alex Milazzo

Graduate Student, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Construction Management, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Alex has grown significantly throughout this semester. He advocated for himself and effectively communicated consistently. His perseverance and determination to succeed was encouraging to others. He has successfully progressed into a leader on and off the field. Alex has shown what it means to be a successful student athlete.

Nominated by: Caroline Ammons, Tutorial Graduate Assistant

Ella Onojuvwevwo

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Ella really shined fall semester in tutoring and shows a true determination to learn. She always has a pleasant attitude and will even go above and beyond tutoring to ensure she is understanding the material. Oftentimes she stayed after tutoring to complete her work and make sure she fully understood what she was learning. Ella is engaging and not afraid to ask questions when she needs more help. She absolutely makes tutoring enjoyable.

Nominated by: Mahanna El-Farrah, Tutorial Graduate Assistant

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.