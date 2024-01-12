LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
introductions | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
celebration | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Angel Reese | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Related Stories

LSU Takes Down The Nation's Top Defense in Win Over Texas A&M, 87-70

LSU Takes Down The Nation's Top Defense in Win Over Texas A&M, 87-70

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Texas A&M (Radio Archive)

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Texas A&M (Radio Archive)

Reese, Morrow and Williams Featured On Wooden Award Midseason Top-25

Reese, Morrow and Williams Featured On Wooden Award Midseason Top-25