Women’s Tennis Announces 2024 Dual Season Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Wednesday. The dual season opens with the Tigers hosting in-state foes Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana at 10 a.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT respectively on Saturday, January 20.

The Tigers hit the road the next week to conclude January and head west to California to participate in the ITA Kickoff Weekend for the first time since 2022. The Tigers drew the Pepperdine regional, joining the host school, Loyola Marymount and San Diego State. LSU will play Loyola Marymount on Saturday, January 27 and face either Pepperdine or San Diego State the following day. The winner of the regional advances to the esteemed ITA National Indoor Championships.

The month of February features five dual matches with the potential of the ITA National Indoor Championships should the Tigers advance at Pepperdine. The month begins with both the men and women’s team hosting Rice at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 4, in a rare simultaneous match at the LSU Tennis Complex, with both the championship and south courts being used for matches. The following day, the Tigers host Tulane as the Green Waves come up Interstate-10 for the in-state match.

The ITA National Indoor Championships are scheduled for February 9-12 in Seattle. Following that weekend, LSU hosts South Florida on Friday, February 16 before hitting the road to Dallas, Texas for a match against SMU on Sunday, February 18. A week later on February 25, the Tigers conclude the month of February by hosting the TCU Horned Frogs for a Sunday afternoon match.

March opens immediately with conference play as LSU hosts Florida at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 1 to begin the SEC slate of two matches per weekend. That weekend concludes with South Carolina visiting for an 11 a.m. CT match on Sunday, March 3, and is immediately followed by a 4 p.m. match against ULM that same day. The match against ULM is the final non-conference match of the year for the Tigers.

The Tigers spend the following two weekends on the road in SEC play, facing Ole Miss on March 8 and then Mississippi State two days later on March 10. The Purple & Gold returns to action the following weekend as they visit Tennessee on March 15 and then a trip to Athens, Georgia to face the Bulldogs two days later.

LSU returns home to host the Kentucky Wildcats at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 22 before hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores two days later on March 24. The final match of March sees Texas A&M visit town on Friday, March 29 for the lone match of the weekend.

The final away weekend of the season opens April as the Tigers visit Arkansas on April 5 before taking on Missouri on April 7. LSU returns home for the final weekend of the regular season by hosting Alabama at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 12 before hosting senior day against the Auburn Tigers on April 14 to wrap up the regular season.

The SEC Championship runs from April 17-21 in Athens, Georgia to begin the postseason stretch. Following that tournament, the Tigers will find out their fate for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which opens with first and second round action starting on May 3. Should the Tigers advance to the Sweet 16, they would be in action either May 10 or 11 with a chance to advance to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA Championship starting May 16.

For the first time this century, the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will not take place immediately following the NCAA Team Championship and will instead take place in November of 2024 with a new qualifying format.

For the first time this century, the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will not take place immediately following the NCAA Team Championship and will instead take place in November of 2024 with a new qualifying format.

Admission to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge.

