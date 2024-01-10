Robinson, Anwusi Earn All-Louisiana Distinctions

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jurnee Robinson and Anita Anwusi represent the LSU volleyball team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Volleyball Awards announced Wednesday morning. Robinson was named the LSWA Freshman of the Year and selected to the All-Louisiana First Team, while Anwusi is All-Louisiana Honorable Mention.

Robinson adds to her postseason accolades as the eighth LSU Tiger to be selected as the LSWA Freshman of the Year and the first freshman to make the All-Louisiana First Team since Taylor Bannister and Raigen Cianciulli in 2017. Anwusi becomes a two-time All-Louisiana honoree after being tabbed first-team in 2022.

Robinson led LSU with 4.46 points and 3.87 kills per set, which ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the SEC. Her 3.87 kills per set ranked No. 5 among NCAA Division I freshmen and No. 8 in the program’s single-season record book. The South Carolina native tallied 20 aces and 63 blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, in addition to her 181 digs.

Anwusi led the Tigers last season with a .335 hitting percentage that ranked No. 7 in the SEC and paced the team with 88 blocks. Overall, she finished the season with 201 kills, 15 aces and 13 solo blocks. Anwusi concluded her career ranked inside the top 10 on numerous LSU career records, including ranking No. 8 all-time with 368 block assists, No. 9 all-time with 434 total blocks, and No. 10 all-time with a .296 hitting percentage.

2023 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s College Volleyball Team

Player of the Year: Kailin Newsome, Southeastern Louisiana

Libero of the Year: Bailey Tillman, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Rachel Hartmann, Southeastern Louisiana

Freshman of the Year: Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Coach of the Year: Jeremy White, Southeastern Louisiana

First Team

OH – Avery Burks, Tulane

S – Siena DeCambra, Louisiana-Lafayette

S/OPP – Rachel Hartmann, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – Kailin Newsome, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – Jurnee Robinson, LSU

MB – Reaghan Thompson, Northwestern State

Libero – Bailey Tillman, McNeese

Second Team

MB – Amaya Bazemore, Loyola (N.O.)

OH – Carissa Chainey, McNeese

OH – Karen Cordero Barr, New Orleans

MB – Tshilanda Diouf, McNeese

S – Gracie Duplechein, Southeastern Louisiana

OH – Shyia Richardson, Louisiana-Lafayette

OH – Kennedy Wade, Xavier

Libero – Mio Yamamoto, Louisiana-Lafayette

Honorable Mention

MB – Anita Anwusi, LSU; S – Emma Cother, Louisiana Christian; L – Ruxandra Flueras, Xavier; OH – Teresa Garza, Northwestern State; L – McKenzie Johnson, Louisiana Tech; MB – Taylor Parker, Xavier; MB – Emily Sheperis, Loyola (N.O.); RS – Katie Spell, Louisiana Christian.