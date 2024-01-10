LSU Track & Field Welcomes Oklahoma Transfer Salim Epps

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is welcoming sprinter Salim Epps, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday. Epps will be joining the Tigers this spring.

Epps spent his last three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners where he was crowned a 4×400-meter relay Big 12 Indoor Champion in 2023.

“I chose LSU to be around greatness and become a product of my environment,” said Epps.

The Philadelphia, Pa., native will come to Baton Rouge with plenty of experience as a 400-meter runner and a relay member, filling a much-needed spot on the roster.

During the 2023 indoor season Epps helped the Sooners to the program’s 4×400 record of 3:02.72 at the Big 12 Championships, the fourth fastest time in the nation.

Epps individually holds personal-best times of 21.46 seconds (200m), 33.94 seconds (300m), and 46.51 seconds (400m).

The sprinter was named a USTFCCCA All-American in 2021 after helping Oklahoma’s relay to a top-16 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

