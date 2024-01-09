Season Tickets Request List Open for 2024 LSU Volleyball Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The season tickets request list and renewal launch for the 2024 LSU volleyball season is now open.

Fans interested in purchasing reserved season tickets or relocating existing reserved season tickets or existing ticket holders who wish to purchase additional tickets can join the request list today by clicking here. General admission season tickets are available for purchase.

The deadline for signing up for the reserved seating request list and season ticket renewals is June 1.

Reserved seating for the upcoming season is available for $60, and courtside season ticket packages are available for $160 ($60 season ticket, $100 Tradition Fund Contribution). General admission season tickets can be purchased at $30.

Fans can also sign up for Geaux-Mail, LSU’s free ticketing email system, to receive notifications when tickets go on sale each season.

