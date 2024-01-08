LSU Stays Steady At No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU began SEC play with two wins last week, but remained steady at No. 7 in the AP Poll for the ninth week in a row.

The Tiger have won a nation-leading 15 games in a row and kicked off SEC play with two wins over Missouri and at Ole Miss last week. LSU’s offense leads the nation scoring 94.2 points per game this year. In the first two games of SEC play, four players have had 20-point games; Angel Reese (2), Aneesah Morrow, Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

LSU will return to the PMAC for a game against Texas A&M on Thursday before hitting the road for a Sunday afternoon game at Auburn.