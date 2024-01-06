No. 7 LSU Travels To Ole Miss For First SEC Road Game Sunday On ESPN

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 7 LSU (14-1, 1-0) will face its first road SEC challenge of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT against Ole Miss (11-3, 1-0) in the SJB Pavilion on ESPN.

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli are set to call the game on ESPN. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.

The Tigers opened SEC play at home on Thursday with a 92-72 win over Missouri. LSU, who leads the nation in scoring, showed its offensive prowess as Aneesah Morrow, Flau’Jae Johnson and Angel Reese all scored over 20 points attacking Missouri’s zone defense.

“We scored 92 points tonight and we weren’t on fire,” Coach Mulkey said after Thursday’s win. “How man did we miss to start the game? I’ve said this from the beginning, we can score points at all positions. We’ve just got to get better defensively.”

Morrow and Reese both recorded double-doubles on Thursday as well. That gives Morrow 10 double-doubles this season which leads the SEC, including nine in a row as she looks to stretch her streak into double-digits Sunday in Oxford. LSU has had seven games this season in which at least two players have notched double-doubles.

LSU has used the third quarter to separate itself in games throughout the season, coming out for the second half with an extra gear like Thursday when it used a 32-17 margin in the third to extend its lead. The Tigers have outscored their opponents by 208 points in third quarters this year for an average of +13.9 each game.

Ole Miss was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to begin its SEC slate, defeating Alabama, 55-45. The Rebels average just 67.1 points per game, but with a staunch defense that allows only 52.4 points per game which ranks No. 4 in the SEC. Something will have to give as LSU shoots 50.0-percent from the field, No. 8 in the nation, and Ole Miss holds it opponents to 34.0-percent shooting the basketball which ranks No. 12 nationally. Marquesha Davis (11.1 ppg), Snudda Collins (10.4) and Madison Scott (10.2) are the Rebels’ three players who average double-figures.