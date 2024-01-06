Ceccon and Stoupe Shine With Big Wins At Day Two Of Miami Invite

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team had a fantastic day two of the Miami Invite. The Tigers had seven singles wins and two doubles wins.

Day Two

Singles

Two major singles wins were earned today by Ceccon and Stoupe. Freshman, Rudy Ceccon, defeated Gilles-Arnaud Bailly of Texas 6-2, 7-6. Bailly was former Junior World No. 1, has an ATP rank of 490, and a 14.09 UTR. George Stoupe secured another big win today for the Tigers. Stoupe competed against Pierre-Yves Bailly (Texas) who has an ITA rank of 49 and a 13.94 UTR. Stoupe defeated Bailly 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Stefan Latinovic faced Max McKennon of Arizona State. Latinovic defeated McKennon 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(8), making Latinovic 2-0 during the Miami Invite. Chen Dong secured a win against Arizona State’s Rio Ginat, 6-2, 7-5. Julien Penzlin secured a win today against Nicola Cigna from Arizona State. Penzlin won 6-3, 6-3. Continuing the singles wins, Alessio Vasquez defeated Eshan Talluri of Texas 6-2, 6-3. The seventh singles win of the day was earned by Ben Koch who defeated Daniel Phillips of Arizona State 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Two doubles wins were gained today. Tiger duo Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez faced Rio Ginat and his partner Jacob Bullard from Arizona State. Penzlin and Vasquez won 7-5. Brock Anderson and Chen Dong teamed up to secure a win as well, facing the Texas duo Eshan Talluri and Evin McDonald winning 6-2.

Assistant Coach Sebastian Rey shared his thoughts on the team’s performance so far at the Miami Invite. He stated, “It has been a good two days of competing for the Tigers. We have had multiple impressive performances with Rudy and George picking up big wins today. Stefan is also 2-0 in singles play with good wins. Excited for our final day in Miami before heading home and continuing the development.”

Day One

Singles

Stefan Latinovic competed against Vladislav Melnic of Miami. Latinovic defeated Melnic 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Alessio Vasquez earned a win against Jackson Armistead from Miami. Vasquez won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The final singles win was earned by Rudy Ceccon against Antonio Prat, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe competed together in doubles against Adrien Burdet and Vladislav Melnic (Miami). Hotard and Stoupe won 8-7(5). Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch also defeated another Miami duo. Latinovic and Koch competed against Martin Kratz and Antonio Prat, winning 8-1. The last Tiger duo of the day was Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez. Penzlin and Vasquez defeated Nacho Serra Sanchez and Yannik Rahman 8-5.

