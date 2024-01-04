Four Divers Earn Top-12 Finish at Tennessee Diving Invite on Day Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Four LSU divers finished the second day of the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Thursday with top-12 finishes in their respective events of women’s platform and men’s three-meter inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

On the tower, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant led the way by placing second in the event with a final score of 274.00. Helle Tuxen and Maggie Buckley also placed in the top-12 with Tuxen placing fifth (244.85) and 11th (226.25), respectively.

On the three-meter springboard, Carson Paul qualified for his second final of the meet after placing in the top 12 in the prelims. Paul finished in third place during the final session, scoring a 383.05.

The event consisting of one more competition day has live stats available to view on divemeets.com. Friday’s competition will not be available to stream like the previous two sessions. The final day begins at 10:30 a.m. CT with prelims, and it will be followed by a final session immediately after the conclusion of the prelim session. The men’s platform event contains a final portion only.

The Tigers traveled to Knoxville with six divers – three men and three women – to compete against eight other institutions in the three-day competition. On the men’s side, Paul leads the way by holding the top scores in the SEC on the three-meter springboard and platform events. His three-meter score of 421.95 is his career best and ranks No. 4 on LSU’s all-time top-10 list.

Additionally, his platform score of 408.05 holds the top spot in the SEC. Paul scored both during the Tiger’s midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational.

On the women’s side, Lavenant, Tuxen, and Buckley hold positions in the SEC’s top six of each springboard event. On one meter, Lavenant leads the way with her score of 307.60 from the Art Adamson Invitational. Lavenant also holds the highest score on the tower (290.20).

Schedule of Events

Friday, January 5 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s 1-meter

Men’s Platform