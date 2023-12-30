LSU's Daniels, Nine Other Tigers Named To LSWA's All-Louisiana College FB Squad

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Heisman Trophy winning senior quarterback Jayden Daniels and nine other members of the Tiger squad were named to the 2023 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana college football team.

The team was voted on by an LSWA panel of football media along with the sports communications/media relations staff members of the state colleges and universities. The nominations were submitted by each school and the only voting restrictions were that the football communications staff member voting could not vote for their own nominees.

Daniels received every possible vote as both the first team quarterback and as Offensive Player of the Year after his season in which he picked up the majority of the sport’s major awards in 2023 including the Heiman, Unitas, Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Awards as well as Player of the Year as selected by the Southeastern Conference and the Associated Press.

Joining Daniels on the first team were offensive linemen Will Campbell and Emery Jones; wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas; and, linebacker Harold Perkins.

Four Tigers were selected on the second team: offensive lineman Charles Turner; linebacker Greg Penn; defensive back Andre Sam; and, kicker Damian Ramos.

The Tigers will play on New Year’s Day in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin in Tampa.

The voting panel selected two 11-player teams on both offense and defense as well as a group of three specialists for each team (kicker, punter, return specialist).

Daniels led the nation in nearly every category dedicated to a quarterback for the Tigers, who will face Wisconsin in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. He became the only QB in FBS history to rush for 200 yards (234) and pass for 350 yards (372) in the same game against Florida. He finished the year with 3,812 passing yards and 1,134 rushing yards with 40 passing touchdowns and 50 total scores.

The senior from San Bernadino, California became the third Heisman Trophy winner in LSU Football history joining Billy Cannon (1959) and Joe Burrow (2019).

Campbell, Jones and Turner played on the offensive line for the Tigers that was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Campbell was a first-team All-SEC selection with 731 snaps and no sacks allowed. Jones was a Second Team All-SEC selection and was in on 634 snaps at right tackle, while Turner played 689 snaps, starting all 12 games at center. He was the Outland Trophy National POW versus Auburn.

Nabers, a first-team All-America and Biletnikoff Finalist, had a tremendous year catching 86 balls for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the nation in receiving yards and was number two in touchdown receptions. He led the SEC in total receptions and had nine 100-yard games, including the 13-catch, 239-yard, 2-TD effort in the win over Mississippi State. The Lafayette product led the nation in plays of 20+ yards (34) and 30+ yards (17).

Thomas also had an outstanding year at receiver with 60 receptions for 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns to earn second team All-SEC honors. His 15 touchdowns led the nation and he had six 100-yard games with a career best of 150 yards versus Florida. The Walker, Louisiana junior had a career high three scores against Ole Miss.

First team linebacker Perkins earned second-team All-SEC honors for a season with 71 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The sophomore from New Orleans had eight tackles in the win over Florida and an interception versus Missouri that helped turn the game in LSU’s favor.

Penn had 83 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He had a career best 12 tackles and a sack in the win over Arkansas. Against Texas A&M, he had eight tackles, a sack and a game-turning interception in the win.

Sam in his first year at LSU had 74 total tackles and three interceptions for the Tigers, leading the team in pickoffs. The Iowa, Louisiana product had 14 tackles at Ole Miss and 10 tackles versus Alabama for his high totals.

Ramos as the Tiger kicker connected on 12-of-15 field goals, including a season-long of 48 yards in the Missouri win, and all 72 of his point-after attempts. He ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring with 108 points. He posted multiple field goals in five games.

Nine schools in the state had first-team selections (25 players including special team): Tulane 7, LSU 6, Nicholls and Louisiana Tech 3 each, Louisiana-Lafayette 2 and Southeastern, Grambling, Southern, and McNeese 1 each.

LSWA All-Louisiana College Football

First Team Offense

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

OL/Mark Barthelemy, Nicholls/Sr./Opelousas, La./SLC Offensive Lineman of Year

OL/Will Campbell, LSU/So./Monroe, La./First Team All-SEC

OL/Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane/Sr./Pearland, Texas/First Team All-AAC, HM CFN A-A

OL/Emery Jones, LSU/So./Baton Rouge, La./Second Team All-SEC

OL/Cameron Wire, Tulane/Sr./Gonzales, La./First Team All-AAC

TE/Neal Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette/Sr./Mesquite, Texas/29 rec., 5 TDs, 3rd Team All-SBC

WR/Malik Nabers, LSU/Jr./Lafayette, La./86 rec., 1,546 yds, 14 TDs, First Team A-A

WR/Brian Thomas, LSU/Jr./Walker, La./60 rec., 1,079 yds, 15 TDs, Second Team All-SEC

RB/Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls/Jr./Kenner, La./833 yds, 11 TDs, All-SLC First Team

RB/Makhi Hughes, Tulane/Fr./Birmingham, Ala./1,290 yds, 7 TDs, Frosh A-A, AAC Rookie of Year

QB/Jayden Daniels, LSU/Sr./San Bernadino, Calif./3,812 pass, 1,134 rushing yds, 50 TDs, Heisman winner

First Team Defense

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

DL/Sundiata Anderson, Grambling/Sr./College Park, Ga./60 tackles, 11.5 TFL, First Team All-SWAC

DL/CKelby Givens, Southern/So./Shreveport, La./61 tackles, 7 sacks, First Team All-SWAC

DL/Darius Hodges, Tulane/Jr./Montgomery, Ala./25 tackles, 7.5 sacks, HM A-A, First Team All-AAC

DL/Patrick Jenkins, Tulane/Jr./New Orleans, La./32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, First Team A-A, AAC POY

LB/Micah Davey, McNeese/So./Baton Rouge, La./153 tackles, 2.0 sacks, First Team All-SLC

LB/Jesus Machado, Tulane/Jr./Miami, Fla./98 tackles, 1 Int., HM A-A, AAC LB of Year

LB/Harold Perkins, LSU/So./New Orleans, La./71 tackles, 5.5 sacks, Second Team All-SEC

DB/Ian Conerly-Goodly, Southeastern/So./Covington, La./109 tackles, 1 Int., First Team All-SLC

DB/Tyler Morton, Nicholls/Jr./St. Rose, La./63 tackles, 4 Int., First Team All-SLC

DB/Lance Robinson, Tulane/Sr./New Orleans, La./39 tackles, 4 Int., HM A-A, AAC CB of Year

DB/Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech/Sr./Fort Worth, Texas/38 tackles, 12 PBU, 1 int.

First Team Special Teams

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

K/Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette/Jr./Clute, Texas/13-14 FGs, 46 Long, 46-47 PAT, T6 NCAA FG Pct.

P/Blake Ochsendorf, Louisiana Tech/Sr./Savage, Minn./45.7 average, 15th NCAA, 17 punts 50 or more

RS/Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech/Sr., St. Francisville, La./283 PR yards, 1 TD, C-USA Leader

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayden Daniels, LSU

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patrick Jenkins, Tulane

Voting: Jenkins 17, Micah Davey (McNeese) 6, Logan Brimmer (La. Christian) 2; Willie Roberts (LA Tech) 2, Perkins (LSU) 1

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Makhi Hughes, Tulane

Voting: Hughes 21, Michael Richard (LA Tech) 7

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Pat McQuaide, Nicholls

Voting: McQuaide 11, Myles Heard (LA Tech) 9, Taevion Cunningham (La. Christian) 5, Shedro Louis (Tulane) 3

COACH OF THE YEAR: Willie Fritz, Tulane

Voting: Fritz 14, Drew Maddox (La. Christian) 7, Tim Rebowe (Nicholls) 5, Brian Kelly (LSU) 2

Second Team Offense

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

OL/John Allen, Southeastern/Sr./Jackson, Miss./First Team All-SLC

OL/AJ Gillie, Louisiana-Lafayette/Jr./Natchitoches, La./Third Team All-SBC

OL/Cole LeClair, McNeese/Jr./Middleburg, Fla./Second Team All-SLC

OL/Evan Roussel, Nicholls/Jr./Lutcher, La./First Team All-SLC

OL/Charles Turner, LSU/Sr./Canton, Ohio/Started all games at center

TE/Jacob Ganote, La. Christian/Sr./Montz, La./30 Rec (team leader), 4 TDs, First Team All-SAC

WR/Chris Brazzell II, Tulane/Fr./Midland, Texas/44 rec., 711 yds, 5 TDs, Third team All-AAC

WR/Smoke Harris, LA Tech/Sr./St. Francisville, La./83 rec., 796 yds, 4 TDs

RB/Devin Briscoe, La. Christian/989 yds, 9 TDs, First Team All-SAC

RB/Jaylon Spears, Nicholls/So./New Orleans, La./753 yds, 6 TDs, SLC POY

QB/Michael Pratt, Tulane/Jr./Boca Raton, Fla./2,406 yds passing, 27 total TDs, AAC Off. POY

Second Team Defensive

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

DL/Logan Brimmer, La. Christian/Sr./Boutte, La./40 tackles, 9.0 sacks, SAC Defensive POY

DL/Devean Deal, Tulane/So./El Paso, Texas/40 tackles, 4.0 sacks, HM All-AAC

DL/Adin Huntington, ULM/Jr./Stafford, Va./63 tackles, 8.5 sacks, Second Team All-SBC

DL/Arlen Williams, Southeastern/Sr./Boothville, La./40 tackles, 6 sacks, First Team All-SLC

LB/Jeslord Boateng, LA Tech/Sr./Dublin, Ohio/93 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack

LB/Herman Christophe IV, Southeastern/Sr./Plaquemine, La./85 tackles, 4 TFL, First Team All-SLC

LB/Greg Penn, LSU/Jr./Baltimore, Md./83 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 int.

DB/Jordan Carter, Southern/Grad./Bryans Road, Maryland/63 tackles, 4 int, First Team All-SWAC

DB/Jarius Monroe, Tulane/Sr./LaPlace, La./48 tackles, 3 int, First Team All-AAC

DB/Kam Pedescleaux, Tulane/Sr./Houston, Texas/52 tackles, 2 int, AAC Safety of the Year

DB/Andre Sam, LSU/Sr./Iowa, La./74 tackles, 3 int

Second Team Special Teams

Pos/Name, School/Class/Hometown/Notes

K/Damian Ramos, LSU/So./Baltimore, Md./12-15 FGs, 72-72 PATs

P/Austin Dunlap, Southeastern/Sr./Slidell, La./43.9 avg., 13 punts 50 yds or more

RS/Darius Lewis, Southeastern/Jr./New Orleans, La./221 PR yardage, long 44, First Team All-SLC PR

Honorable Mention

Offense

OL – Rashad Green (Jr., Baton Rouge, La.), Tulane; Bert Hale (Jr., Epps, La.), LA Tech;

TE – Lee Negrotto (Jr., Pass Christian, Miss.), Nicholls

Defense

LB – Andre “Bubba” Reed (Sr., Basile, La.) La. Christian

DB – Pop McGhee (Jr., Opelousas, La.) La. Christian; Kendarius Smith (Jr., Meridian, Miss.) Nicholls

Special Team

RS – Zylan Perry (Fr., Franklin, La.) Louisiana-Lafayette