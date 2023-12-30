LSU Gold
Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Northwestern State

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Northwestern State
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Cook l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Cook l Photo By : Beau Brune
Hunter Dean l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Daimion Collins l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mike Williams l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Cook l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker, Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Derek Fountain l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon, Will Baker, Trace Young l Photo By : Beau Brune

Tigers Cruise Past Northwestern State in Final Non-Conference Game, 96-55

Mike Williams finished the game with a career-high 20 points.
LSU Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern St. (Radio Archive)

Basketball Tigers Host Final Non-Conference Game Friday at Maravich Center

