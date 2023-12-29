No. 7 LSU Hosts Jacksonville Saturday In Final Non-Conference Game

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU will host Jacksonville Saturday in the PMAC at 7 p.m. CT for the Tigers’ final non-conference game of the season.

The Tigers are back after the holiday vacation and will be in action for the first time since December 20 when they traveled to Baltimore to take on Coppin State for Angel Reese’s homecoming. LSU will look to close out the calendar year perfect in the PMAC. The Tigers did not lose at home during the 2022-23 season and enter Saturday’s game 18-0 in the PMAC in 2023.

The game will stream on the SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. The Kim Mulkey show will also begin on Tuesday, live at 7 p.m. at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thurway.

Hailey Van Lith, who has missed the past four games dealing with plantar fasciitis, is expected to be back on the court on Saturday. This season she is averaging 12.2 points and a career-high 5.0 assists per game. She will be a crucial piece as LSU looks towards conference play.

In Van Lith’s absence, Last-Tear Poa has stepped in as the main point guards and has thrived. In LSU’s last game at Coppin State, Poa had a career-high 8 assists with 0 turnovers. The freshman sensation has also seen an increase of time playing point. As one of the most efficient scorers in the country she has 51-45-94 shooting splits, averaging 17.2 points per game.

LSU’s one-two punch in the post of Reese and Aneesah Morrow has allowed LSU’s offense to thrive. The Tigers rank No. 2 in the country scoring 93.9 points per game. As LSU’s top two scorers, Reese and Morrow open the offense with their unique abilities. Reese’s physicality allows her to get good looks at the basket. Morrow’s ability to stretch the floor with her shot as an undersized post player helps space the offense. Both Reese and Morrow are relentless on the offensive glass, giving the Tigers many second-chance opportunities.

Jacksonville has lost its previous three games and it last played on December 20 at Alabama, losing 61-99. Special Jennings is in her first year as the Dolphins’ coach. Edyn Battle (19.2 ppg) and Saniyah Craig (12.0) are Jacksonville’s top two scorers.