LSU Soccer Welcomes New Transfer Sophine Kevorkian

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program welcomes a new transfer goalkeeper in Sophine Kevorkian, who will join the squad this upcoming spring from the University of San Diego.

Kevorkian spent the last two years at USD where she totaled 2,282 minutes in between the posts and played in 27 matches for the Toreros. She will begin her junior season with the Tigers in fall 2024.

“Sophine is a goalkeeper who will bring experience and quality to our goalkeeping union,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “She is athletic, has quick reactions, is a good shot stopper and has the ability to use her feet well to support the team in possession. During the recruitment process, her character was something that stood out as someone we wanted to bring into our program.”

Kevorkian tallied a career-high 97 saves in her 17 appearances in 2023. As a sophomore, she tallied a season high 14 saves against Cal St. Fullerton on Sept. 7 and a .693% save percentage in only her second year.

In her debut season at USD, Kevorkian ​​went 2-11-4 in 19 matches played with a 2.20 GAA, .711% save percentage and three shutouts. She broke the Torero’s single season save record in her first season.

The rising junior earned the start in 25 matches at USD and will make an immediate impact to the Tiger’s goalkeeping unit.

A native of San Diego, California, Kevorkian attended La Jolla High School, where she helped the Vikings become a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Finalist in 2021 and earned all-conference first team honors. In her club career, she won the 2021 Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) Goalkeeper Award for her efforts with ASC San Diego.

Kevorkian’s club accomplishments continued as she was also selected to the 2021 Girl’s Academy Talent ID Southwest Team and was a 2017 U.S. Youth Soccer National Champion.

