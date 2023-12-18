Football Teams with Hancock Whitney for Boys and Girls Club Holiday Shopping

BATON ROUGE – LSU football, Hancock Whitney – the Official Bank of LSU Athletics – and Kelly Cares Foundation are teaming up on Monday (Dec. 18) to provide a shopping experience for members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.

“Shop with a Player” will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Wal Mart on Burbank Drive. Players on the LSU football team will be paired with members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana for a one-hour holiday shopping event courtesy of Hancock Whitney.

“As the Official Bank of LSU Athletics, we at Hancock Whitney are proud to partner to make a positive impact for the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana,” said Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger. “Together, we empower the future and are so happy to bring smiles to the faces of the next generation this holiday season.”

Once shopping is over, members of the LSU coaching staff and their families will wrap presents with the Boys and Girls Club.

“We are excited to be part of this wonderful event,” Paqui Kelly said. “We want to continue to grow our presence in the Baton Rouge community and throughout the state with events like this. There are so many opportunities for our foundation to make a positive impact and I’m grateful for the chance to see the smiles and brighten the day of these children.”

LSU continues to prepare for its ReliaQuest Bowl meeting against Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 1 in Tampa. The Tigers depart for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 26. Kickoff for Tigers and Badgers is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.