No. 7 LSU Hosts Northwestern State Sunday

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU will play its final home game before the holiday break on Sunday in the PMAC against Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT on both ESPN and the SEC Network.

Fans attending the game will receive a 2024 LSU Women’s Basketball calendar and are invited to stick around after the game for postgame autographs with the team in the Legend’s Club.

Pam Ward and Christy Thomascutty will call the game which is scheduled to air on both ESPN and the SEC Network. Patrick Wright will call the action with Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. It will be LSU’s third straight game against a team from Louisiana.

The Tigers are coming off a historic game on Tuesday in which they set the program record for points in a game and margin of victory, defeating McNeese, 133-44. Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario had 27 points and 10 rebounds, both career-highs. Freshman Mikaylah Williams was right behind her with 26 points. With contributions from Angelica Velez and Janae Kent, LSU’s four freshmen combined for 69 points. Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow also both had double-double while Williams, Velez and Flau’Jae Johnson each had 5+ assists with no turnovers.

Williams has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season. She is currently averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 55.9-percent from the field, 51-percent from three and 92.9-percent from the free throw line. Williams has made 26 free throws in a row.

Morrow has also found her stride in her first season at LSU. Over the past five games she has averaged 25.8 points at 55.8-percent from the field and 12.2 rebounds per game, recording a double-double in all five games.

NSU is coming off a loss at ULM, but had previously won four in a row. Jiselle Woodson (12.7 ppg) and former LSU player Sharna Ayres (11.6 ppg) lead the Demons in scoring as the only two players to average in double figures.