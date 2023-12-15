Rau Earns LSU Degree On Friday

BATON ROUGE – Former gymnast and member of the LSU Gymnastics program, Maddie Rau, earned her bachelor’s degree on Friday morning.

A native of Houston, Texas, Rau was a four-year member of the Tigers from 2020-2023. She competed in all but one meet on vault as a freshman and posted a career high of 9.850 on the event.

Rau is a two-time WCGA Academic All-American and three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Texas native completed her degree in interdisciplinary studies this fall. She plans to continue to play a role with the gymnastics program this spring as a team manager.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following our team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.