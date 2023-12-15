BATON ROUGE, La. – Catcher Alex Milazzo received an LSU degree in sport administration Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on campus.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 119 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 16 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 175 occasions since 2007.

Milazzo, a product of Zachary, La., is entering his fifth season as a member of the LSU baseball team, and he played a vital role in the Tigers’ drive to the 2023 National Championship. He has played in 133 career games at LSU, appearing in the starting lineup on 94 occasions.

Milazzo has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in 2023, 2022 and 2021, and he was voted to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll as a true freshman in 2020.

LSU’s primary starting catcher in 2020 and 2021, Milazzo was limited by a knee injury in 2022, but he returned in 2023 to help lead the Tigers to the College World Series title.

Regarded as one of the nation’s best defensive catchers, he enjoyed his best offensive season at LSU in 2023, batting .289 (28-for-97) with one double, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored. Milazzo appeared in 53 games during the season with 25 starts behind the plate.

He played in six College World Series games with five starts and batted .267 (4-for-15) with two runs scored. He was 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and two runs scored in the Tigers’ 18-4 CWS Finals Game 3 win over Florida on June 26 that clinched the national title.

Milazzo suffered a fractured left shin in the final game of the CWS while fearlessly leaping to avoid a tag at home plate and scoring a run during LSU’s four-run, fourth-inning outburst that gave the Tigers a 10-2 lead.

Milazzo, who has since recovered from the CWS injury, and his LSU teammates will open the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February, 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.