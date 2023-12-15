Morris Earns Master’s Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Allee Morris will walk the stage as an LSU graduate for the second time Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Morris will receive her master of science degree in leadership and human resources development. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in human resource management in fall 2022.

Morris played for the Tigers from 2019 to 2022 and concluded her playing career with 193 career kills and 160 total blocks in 57 matches. Morris is also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

