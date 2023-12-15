Five Swimmers, One Diver Earn LSU Degree Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three former LSU swimmers, one former diver and two current members of the program received their degrees Friday morning as commencement ceremonies on LSU’s campus got underway inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Reagan Osborne and Mitch Mason, who presently swim for the Tigers, are walking across the stage to collect undergraduate degrees from the university. Osborne earned her bachelor’s of science in accounting and Mason finished his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Osborne joined the LSU program in the fall of 2020 and has grown into a crucial piece of depth in the freestyle events for the Tigers. Each personal best she has recorded has come under the direction of head coach Rick Bishop. Her latest outing in the Art Adamson Invitational had Osborne improving all two of her PBs in the 50-free and 200-free.

Mason has quickly become one of the breaststrokers in program history, as he holds school records in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke. In addition to qualifying twice in the NCAA Championships, he has been named to the All-SEC Freshman team and the U.S. National Team while at LSU.

Prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mason qualified for Wave II at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Joining Osborne and Mason as LSU graduates are former swimmers of the program, Jadyn Jannasch, Kylie Bennett, Maddie Clifton, and Hayley Montague.