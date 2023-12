Baton Rouge, La. – Ellie Shank from LSU’s Beach Volleyball team earned her undergraduate degree from LSU on Friday.

Shank earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance and will begin the MBA graduate program starting in January.

Shank is a AVCA First-Team All-American and has been a three-year starter for the Sandy Tigs. With an overall record of 59-23 and making the CCSA All-Conference Team in 2023, she has helped the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament since 2021.