Eight Members Of LSU Soccer Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Eight members of the LSU Soccer program earned their degrees on Friday, contributing to the Tigers already 100% graduation success rate.

Maya Gordon, Britney Bertram, Bella Zanotelli, Abby Smith, Taylor Dobles, Rammie Noel, Nevaeh Johnson and Mollie Baker all completed their bachelor’s degrees on Friday.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gordon is a five-year member of the program and played in 86 matches as a Tiger with over 6,000 minutes on the pitch. The defender earned her degree in psychology.

Bertram spent three seasons with the Tigers as she earned her degree in sport administration. During her career at LSU, she played 27 matches in the Purple & Gold and tallied two goals.

A goalkeeper from Pueblo West, Colorado, Zanotelli is a four-year member of the LSU Soccer program who earned her psychology degree. She appeared in seven matches in between the posts for the Tigers and recorded four wins. She finished her career with 16 saves.

Smith, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, is also a four-year member of the Tigers. She completed her degree in kinesiology with plans to go to med school. She played in 10 matches at LSU.

A native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Dobles finished her career with 10 goals and four assists in 78 games played. She recorded over 3,000 minutes on the pitch and tallied a career-high five goals in her last season in 2023. She completed her masters of business administration degree.

Noel is a five-year member of the Tigers since starting her collegiate soccer career in 2019. The forward played in 96 matches for LSU, which is the second most appearances by a player in program history. She also tallied nine goals and 10 assists in her career. The Carencro, Louisiana native earned her degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Johnson is a midfielder out of Arlington, Texas, who played in 25 matches during her career at LSU. She completed her marketing degree this fall.

Since transferring to LSU in 2022, Baker has played in every match for the Tigers with a combined 41 appearances on the pitch over the last two seasons. A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Baker was the only player to appear and start in all 20 matches for the Tigers this year.

Baker earned 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team honors for the first time in her career for her efforts on the pitch last season. The forward owns seven goals and 12 assists in her career as she will return for her final season in 2024. She completed her degree in English this fall.

