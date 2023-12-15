Ayana Mitchell-Cherry and Rakell Spencer Earn LSU Graduate Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Women’s Basketball players Ayana Mitchell-Cherry and Rakell Spencer earned graduate degrees from LSU on Friday.

Both Mitchell-Cherry and Spencer earned undergraduate degrees from LSU in 2020 before beginning work towards advanced degrees. On Friday Mitchell-Cherry earned her Master of Science in Sport Management and Spencer received her Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development.

Mitchell-Cherry played for the Tigers from 2015-20 and was a two-time team captain. Her 36 double-doubles are the third most by a player in LSU history. Mitchell-Cherry was the fifth player in program history to go over 1,000 points and 900 rebounds in her career. In 2020, she was a top-10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award and was on the Second Team All-SEC. She was on the First Team All-SEC in 2019.

Spencer was at LSU from 2016-2021 and was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll student-athlete. She averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds coming off the bench for LSU.