SEC Announces 2024 Gymnastics TV Schedule; LSU To Be Featured In Seven Meets

BATON ROUGE – The No. 3 preseason ranked LSU Gymnastics team will be featured on television seven times in 2024, announced by the league on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers will kick off the new season inside the PMAC against No. 14 Ohio State on SEC Network.

ESPN continues to soar to new heights in its NCAA Gymnastics coverage across ESPN platforms, with a record number of programming hours in 2024.

“Once again, we have a tremendous schedule at home and the television schedule will give us great exposure. ESPN has turned into an incredible partner for our sport overall, but particularly for the SEC,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We’re grateful for the coverage of our sport that they give us. ESPN has been an integral part in the growth of our sport and this year will be no different.”

The 2024 television schedule showcases nine of the top 10 teams in the country and 16 of the WGCA Preseason Top 25 across ESPN platforms. ESPN will broadcast more than 20 SEC gymnastics meets across their networks throughout the 2024 season, while SEC Network will air 19 regular season meets.

The 10th year of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns in 2024, with a record nine consecutive weekends of action beginning on Friday, January 5.

No. 3 LSU will be featured in primetime on ESPN2 twice during the regular season, with big matchups against No. 2 Florida in Gainesville on February 23 at 6 p.m. CT and No. 8 Alabama on March 1 at 5 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.

LSU is also set to compete in ESPN’s first-ever invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, which features four of the top five squads in the country. The Tigers will battle against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA in an early-season podium meet in West Valley City, Utah. The competition is set for Saturday, January 13 at 3 p.m. on ABC.

SEC Network will showcase the remaining five of the Tigers meets on television this upcoming season, beginning with the squad’s season opener against No. 14 Ohio State on January 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.

No. 3 LSU and No. 9 Kentucky will face off at 8 p.m. CT on January 19 in Baton Rouge before meeting No. 12 Missouri on the road at 7:30 p.m. CT on January 26.

The Tigers will travel to face No. 16 Georgia at 5 p.m. CT on February 9 and will host No. 17 Auburn at 7 p.m. CT on February 16.

LSU’s home meets against No. 15 Arkansas and No. 32 North Carolina will also be available via streaming on SEC Network+. The Tigers will host the Razorbacks on February 2 and will close out the regular season against the Tar Heels on March 15.

Both sessions of the 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championship will be televised on SEC Network. The event will take place on Saturday, March 23 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the first session of flips slated for 2:30 p.m. CT while the evening session begins at 7 p.m. CT.

ABC is the home of the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final airing live on Saturday, April 20, at 3 p.m. CT. The semifinal rounds are set for Thursday, April 18 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I beginning at 3:30 p.m. and Semifinal II at 8 p.m. CT. Surround championship coverage of each apparatus will stream live on ESPN+.

Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Berkeley, California, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Gainesville, Florida.

All meets on ESPN networks will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices and espn.com/watch.

Catch the Tigers in action in 2024 as single-meet tickets are available at the general admission level with prices varying by meet, ranging from $10-$14 for adults and $5-$7 for youth (ages 3-12). Discounted group tickets for 15 or more are available by calling the ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-2184.

View the Tigers full 2024 schedule here.