Tigers Remain Steady at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained steady at No. 7 in Monday’s AP Poll for the fifth week in a row.

With finals going on last week at LSU, the Tigers only had one game last week, an 83-53 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. The trio of Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese and Mikaylah Williams combined for 65 points and 30 rebounds.

LSU has a busy week coming up, beginning on Tuesday with a game against McNeese in the PMAC. Fans are encouraged to bring toys to donate in preparation for Friday event Christmas Clubhouse where all of the toys will be donated to youth in Baton Rouge. The event at the Healing Place Dream Center is Friday at 5:30 p.m. and is open for fans and media to attend. LSU will conclude the week on Sunday with a home game against Northwestern State.