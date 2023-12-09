No. 7 LSU Returns To Court To Host ULL Sunday

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU Tigers will be back on the court on Sunday in the PMAC when they host Louisiana-Lafayette in the PMAC at 2 p.m. CT after a nine day break in between games.

The last time LSU took floor was November 30 when it hosted No. 9 Virginia Tech, picking up their first ranked victory of the year. Solid defense limited opportunities for the Hokies who LSU faced last season in the Final Four. On the offensive end, LSU shared the ball and knocked down shots as the Tigers’ talent stood out in an 82-64 win.

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

The nine-day break in between games came amidst final week at LSU. Now the Tigers are in the homestretch of their non-conference games with five remaining. LSU has ULL on Sunday and will then be back on the court Tuesday night to host McNeese (LSU will host a toy drive for Christmas Clubhouse). Next Sunday LSU will welcome its third consecutive Louisiana opponent to the PMAC in Northwestern State. The Tigers final game before the Christmas break will be in Baltimore at Coppin State and they will return from the holiday with one final non-conference game at home against Jacksonville before diving into SEC play following the New Year.

The last time LSU and ULL squared off was during Coach Kim Mulkey’s first year in Baton Rouge. She and the Tigers went to Lafayette to hand the Ragin’ Cajuns a 70-41 loss in the third game of the season. LSU has won 27 in a row against ULL and Sunday will be the first time since 2017 the two teams have played in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have won eight games in a row and have continuously looked to have more and more chemistry as the season has progressed forward. One of the things that makes this team potentially potent is its versatility when it comes to scoring the basketball. Five players are averaging in double figures, including three who are averaging over 15 points per game. Sa’Myah Smith was averaging in double figures too before she suffered a knee injury that ended her season.

LSU’s two biggest breakthrough stars up to this point have been Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Morrow came to LSU via the transfer portal with big upside. It took her a few games to settle into her role at LSU, but has shown the ability to score, rebound and defend at an elite level. She already has three games with over five steals and over the past three games has averaged 28.0 points and 13.7 rebound per game. Williams is a freshman phenom who has made a smooth transition to the college game, averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She scored 42 points – the most by a LSU freshman in the NCAA era – against Kent State.

Morrow is one of two Tigers averaging a double-double as Angel Reese currently sits at 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Flau’Jae Johnson has also appeared to have taken a jump between her SEC Freshman of the Year campaign into her second season at LSU. She has continued to score the ball well, averaging 11.6 points per game, but she has also stepped up her all-around games. Right now she is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, including a career-high 15 rebounds against Virginia, and has been a defensive stopper for the Tigers.

ULL is coming off a 44-41 win at New Orleans on December 2. The Ragin’ Cajuns have three players who average in double figures scoring the ball. Tamera Johnson is their leader on the court as she averaged 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Their two losses have come at Auburn and against Kent State who LSU defeated by 30 points. Garry Broadhead leads ULL in his 12th season as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ head coach.