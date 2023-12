BATON ROUGE – Malik Nabers – LSU’s all-time receptions leaders – has been named to the Walter Camp All-America Team, the Walter Camp Foundation announced on Friday night as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Nabers earned first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp, while quarterback Jayden Daniels was a second-team selection.

The Walter Camp All-America team, now in its 134th year, is the oldest in college football as it dates back to 1889. The 2023 Walter Camp All-Americas will be honored in New Haven, Conn., at Yale University on March 15-16.

Nabers becomes the fifth first-team All-America wide receiver in LSU history, joining Eric Martin (1983), Wendell Davis (1986-87), Josh Reed (2001) and Ja’Marr Chase (2019). He’s only the third player in school history to earn first-team Walter Camp All-America, joining Reed and Chase on the list.

Nabers, a junior from Lafayette, La., led the nation in receiving yards with 1,546 and ranked No. 2 in touchdown receptions with 14, one behind teammate Brian Thomas. Nabers had nine games with at least 100 receiving yards, which included a career-best 239 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions against Mississippi State.

Nabers has also made the most big plays of any receiver in college football, leading the nation in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (34). He also has seven plays of 40-plus yards.

Nabers capped the regular-season with five consecutive 100-yard games and he became LSU’s all-time leader for receptions against Texas A&M when he moved past Davis’ previous mark of 183.

Nabers has 186 receptions for 2,980 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tigers.

This year, Nabers joined Reed as the only players in LSU history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Reed had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2000 and 2001, while Nabers had 1,017 yards last year as a sophomore.

Nabers concluded the regular-season just 20 yards shy of becoming only the second 3,000-yard career receiver in LSU history and he’s only 22 yards short of breaking Reed’s all-time LSU mark of 3,001 receiving yards.

Nabers currently ranks No. 3 on LSU’s single-season list for both receptions (86) and yards (1,546) and he’s No. 4 in touchdowns (14).