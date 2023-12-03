BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will participate on Wednesday in a book signing commemorating the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship.

Johnson will sign copies of the officially licensed 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions book from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Barnes & Noble in Perkins Rowe, located at 7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Sales of the book will benefit the LSU Baseball program and the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

The book is a hardcover edition featuring over 200 photographs that capture that most significant moments of LSU’s drive to its seventh College World Series title.

The book, featuring a foreword by Johnson, is foil stamped and embossed as a collector’s edition.

More information about the LSU Baseball National Champions book may be found by visiting www.nautiluspublishing.com.