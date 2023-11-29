Martin Honored to 2023 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Defensive specialist Madison Martin has been honored to the 21st annual SEC women’s volleyball Community Service Team.

The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community with superior efforts.

Martin volunteered last summer with the Area Health Education Center (A-HEC) to help high school students earn elective class credit with the healthcare program and assist with multiple service activities involved in the program. She was also a general college volunteer for Woman’s Hospital over the summer, working with the cancer/infusion administration and pop-up events. At the St. Francois Bend and Parc Nursing homes, Martin helped facilitate activities for the residents and assisted them with exercise involving memory care and physical therapy. She also worked with the Geaux Strong program at Woman’s Hospital, which helps children ages 2-18 with decreased strength, endurance, and motor skills.

Martin, the Executive Director of the LSU Community Service Committee, has participated in several service social events with the LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to help those in the Baton Rouge community. She has worked with Geaux Day, the Big Buddy Student-Athlete Panel and the MLK Day of Service.

