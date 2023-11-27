Tigers Remain at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE — LSU remained at No. 7 in Monday’s AP Poll for the third straight week to set up a top-10 matchup in the PMAC on Thursday against Virginia Tech.

The Tigers won three games last week, including a pair of victories in the Cayman Islands Classic. Sa’Myah Smith went down with a knee injury in Friday’s win over Niagara and then LSU relied heavily on a small lineup to beat Virginia in a tight, three-point victory to improve to 7-1.

LSU has one game this week against No. 9 Virginia Tech (5-1) in a rematch of last season’s national semifinal. The Hokies had tight victories over Kansas and Tulane at the Cayman Islands Classic, winning both game by a combined seven points. The Hokies’ lone loss came at Iowa. LSU trailed Virginia by nine points on March 31, but outscored the Hokies by 16 in the fourth quarter to advance to the national championship.