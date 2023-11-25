LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

LSU vs. Texas A&M (Pregame & In The Booth)

Listen Free Mobile App Schedule Live Stats +0
LSU vs. Texas A&M (Pregame & In The Booth)

Related Stories

Daniels Passes for 4 TD's, Keys Comeback Win Over Texas A&M, 42-30

Daniels Passes for 4 TD's, Keys Comeback Win Over Texas A&M, 42-30

A fourth quarter comeback, powered by Heisman candidate quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense, allowed the No. 14 Tigers to pull away late from Texas A&M, 42-30, in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
LSU Football Postgame Press Conference - vs. Texas A&M

LSU Football Postgame Press Conference - vs. Texas A&M

IN FOCUS: Jayden Daniels Has 'The Heart of a Champion'

IN FOCUS: Jayden Daniels Has 'The Heart of a Champion'

"That Kid" Jayden Daniels Has Made an Everlasting Impact upon LSU Football