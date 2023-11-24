At Mississippi State

Mississippi State has dropped its last two matches: three-set road losses at Ole Miss (Nov. 19) and No. 8 Tennessee (Nov. 22). The Bulldogs average 11.59 kills per set with a .203 hitting percentage on 10.72 assists per set. MSU also averages 1.16 aces, 2.36 blocks and 13.94 digs per set. Mississippi State averages in blocks and digs sit at No. 5 in the SEC.  

Outside hitter Karli Schmidt leads Mississippi State with 2.96 kills per set, followed by outside hitter Sophie Agee’s 2.68 kills per set and a team-high 25 aces. Right side Amaina Shackelford and middle blocker Rebecca Walk lead the team with 74 blocks. Walk has a .357 hitting percentage, ranking No. 3 in the conference behind 134 kills. Setters Emily Oerther and Alexa Fortin hands out 5.24 and 4.37 assists per set, and defensive specialist Lauren Myrick ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 4.34 digs per set and has 24 aces this season. 