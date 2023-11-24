BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball concludes the 2023 season with a match against Mississippi State at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Miss.

The season finale will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Bart Gregory and Darlene Miller on the call.

LSU (11-16, 6-11 SEC) and Mississippi State (12-15, 5-12 SEC) look to end their season on a winning note by ending their losing streak. The Tigers lead the Bulldogs in the all-time series 66-12, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season in Baton Rouge. However, LSU is 2-3 in the last five meetings versus Mississippi State and is on a two-match losing streak when playing in Starkville.

The Tigers’ rally attempt against Georgia fell short in the four-set setback Wednesday night, giving LSU its third consecutive loss. LSU has a .234 hitting percentage behind 12.54 kills and 11.77 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.45 aces, 1.90 blocks and 12.66 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the team and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.86 kills and 4.45 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 60 blocks and 20 aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 5 in the league with a .347 hitting percentage behind 197 kills and leads the team with 82 blocks (0.83/set) to add to her 14 aces. Anwusi ranks No. 10 all-time with 428 career blocks and a .299 career-hitting percentage entering the season’s final match.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 7.85 assists per set and has 2.06 digs per set, 23 aces and 14 blocks this season. Setter Emily Mitter helps conduct the offense and averages 4.08 assists per set in 51 sets. Libero Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 29 aces, and her 0.32 aces per set ranks No. 10 in the SEC. She also leads the Tigers with 2.32 digs per set. Carmichael ranks No. 33 among NCAA Division I active career leaders with 1,683 career digs.

