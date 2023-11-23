LSU To Face Niagara and Virginia at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – No. 7 LSU will take on Niagara on Friday and Virginia on Saturday at the inaugural women’s Cayman Island Classic in John Gray Gymnasium.

Friday’s game will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. CT and Saturday’s will start at 4 p.m. Both of the games will be on FloHoops with Angel Gray and Kelley Deyon. Patrick Wright and Emily Ward will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

The team went on an excursion Thursday afternoon to Stingray City, a sandbar roughly 5.5 miles off the Cayman Island coast where stingrays have become accustomed to human interaction. The sandbar has knee deep water where Southern Atlantic stingrays swim about freely and come up close to those in the water.

“When you go on trips like this, most of us have never been to these places so you’re going to mix a little pleasure with work,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’ll do Stingray City. A lot of them will get to see their families, myself included. It’s Thanksgiving and let’s not forget that. It’s a special time of the year.”

The Tigers have won five in a row, scoring over 100 in four of those games as LSU’s offense has been continuing to gain chemistry. LSU leads the SEC with a .514 field goal percentage led by Sa’Myah Smith and Flau’Jae Johnson who both rank in the top five in the SEC in field goal percentage. Mikaylah Williams also No. 9 as LSU is the only school in the SEC with three players in the top ten in shooting percentage.

Johnson has been a spark for the Tigers after returning to the court after missing a game with flu-like symptoms. She has averaged 14.7 points in those three games and has led the team in rebounding the past two games. She has also averaged 4.0 steals in the games since her return.

Williams has started every game for the Tigers and has made a smooth transition to the college game. Her 19.2 points per game rank No. 4 in the SEC and she owns the season-high for points in a game when she dropped 42 in LSU’s win over Kent State last week. She ranks No. 3 in the SEC in three point shooting, making 56.7-percent of her attempts from beyond the arc.

Aneesah Morrow has been a dominant force for the Tigers on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. She is averaging 13.3 points per game and 3.8 steals per game. Over the past three games, Morrow has a total of 19 steals.

Niagara is 2-2, coming off a win against Stonehill. The Purple Eagles are efficient shooting the three ball at 38.8 percent to rank No. 30 in the nation. One of LSU’s weaknesses so far this season has been defending three point shots. Jada Pierce is in her ninth season at Niagara and the team was 18-13 last year.

Virginia is led by Amaka Agugua-Hamilton who is in her second season with the Cavaliers. She was previously at Missouri State and faced LSU in Puerto Rico during Coach Mulkey’s first season at LSU. The Tigers won that matchup, 66-58. Virginia is 3-1, coming off a loss against No. 25 Oklahoma. The Cavaliers will face Tulane on Friday in the Cayman Islands before Saturday’s matchup with LSU. Virginia and LSU are two teams who rebound the ball well as both teams rank in the top 20 nationally in rebounds per game.