Three Tigers Named to 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE – Taylor Dobles, Britney Bertram and Tori Gillis were named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023 All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-District and All-America teams, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, a cumulative 3.50 GPA and have competed in at least 90% of the team’s competitions.

Dobles, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting last December and is currently pursuing her masters degree in masters of business administration with her GPA of 3.9.

The graduate student appeared in all 20 matches for the Tigers this year, earning the start in 13 of those. She led the squad in goals with a career-high five in 2023.

A senior out of Slidell, Louisiana, Bertram recorded two goals and played in 19 matches in her final year with the Tigers in 2023. The forward owns a GPA of 4.13 set to graduate in December with her bachelor’s degree in sport administration.

Gillis is a junior out of Leesburg, Virginia, who played in 18 matches for the Tigers this year and earned the start in 11 of those. She also tallied one assist and three shots on goal. In the classroom, she owns a GPA of 3.53 as she pursues her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Academic All-District honorees are considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

