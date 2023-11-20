2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Schedule Released

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The schedule for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield has been released Monday afternoon.

LSU will compete in five games in the tournament on Feb. 15-18 in Clearwater, Fla. Of their five opponents, the Tigers will face four who were participants in the 2023 Division I Softball NCAA Tournament and two who reached the Women’s College World Series last year.

LSU’s first game of the tournament will be against Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 15. The Tigers will take on Northwestern at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 16, before playing a doubleheader against Oklahoma State and Washington at 9:30 a.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT, respectively, on Saturday, Feb. 17. Both Oklahoma State and Washington played in the Women’s College World Series a season ago. The Bayou Bengals will close the weekend versus Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The television schedule for the Clearwater Invitational will be released at a later date.

LSU opens its 2024 schedule at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 8, against Nicholls at Tiger Park before hosting Memphis and Pittsburgh Feb. 9-11 for the LSU Invitational.

Fans can join the 2024 softball season tickets waitlist here.

